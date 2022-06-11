LGBTQ+ Pride

San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7

EMBED <>More Videos

SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which is back in person after two years.

This year's event, "Love Will Keep Us Together," is happening on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. If you can't attend in person, we have you covered!

Watch ABC7's live coverage on Sunday as the parade kicks off on Market Street at 10:30 a.m. with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.

The weekend's festivities are the largest free events of its kind in the nation. To help the nonprofit thrive, learn about how you could support their efforts at sfpride.org or go here to make a donation.

Check back here to watch live online or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

VIDEO: SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford and board president Carolyn Wysinger talk about this year's event
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 is partnering with San Francisco Pride to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and air the 2022 parade



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscopridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq prideparadepride monthpride paradeu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC7 partners with SF Pride to air parade
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
LA Pride Parade | Watch live Sunday
Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
Nonbinary martial artist practices self-expression through Kung Fu
LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows
TOP STORIES
Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 tonight
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Curry's diagnosis for Game 4 of NBA Finals: 'I'm going to play'
Britney Spears ties knot, but not without drama at the wedding
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Bay Area's Mistah FAB, former Celtics stars talk NBA Finals
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
SJ police seize more than 60 firearms from suspect's home
New details into what went wrong inside luxury SF apartment
SF Mayor Breed kicks off events leading up to Juneteenth holiday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
More TOP STORIES News