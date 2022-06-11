San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live June 26 on ABC7

This year's event, "Love Will Keep Us Together," is happening on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. If you can't attend in person, we have you covered!
Watch ABC7's live coverage on Sunday as the parade kicks off on Market Street at 10:30 a.m. with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.
The weekend's festivities are the largest free events of its kind in the nation. To help the nonprofit thrive, learn about how you could support their efforts at sfpride.org or go here to make a donation.
Check back here to watch live online or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.
VIDEO: SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford and board president Carolyn Wysinger talk about this year's event
