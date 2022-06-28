LGBTQ+ Pride

Best moments from 2022 SF Pride Parade and Celebration

Best moments from 2022 SF Pride parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people packed the streets of San Francisco on June 26 for the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which was back in person after two years.

ABC7 News was a proud media partner for this year's celebration.

The celebration included appearances and performances by Sherry Cola, Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Cheer SF, Mila Jam, HYM, and many others.

VIDEO: Watch ABC7 News coverage of San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration
San Francisco's Pride Parade and Celebration is back and if you couldn't attend in person, ABC7 has you covered!



Under the theme #LoveWillKeepUsTogether, this year's event had more than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, plus more than 20 community-run stages and venues.

Watch the video in the player above for all the highlights from ABC7's exclusive coverage.

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022





