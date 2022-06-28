Best moments from 2022 SF Pride Parade and Celebration

ABC7 News was a proud media partner for this year's celebration.
The celebration included appearances and performances by Sherry Cola, Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Cheer SF, Mila Jam, HYM, and many others.
VIDEO: Watch ABC7 News coverage of San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration
Under the theme #LoveWillKeepUsTogether, this year's event had more than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, plus more than 20 community-run stages and venues.
Watch the video in the player above for all the highlights from ABC7's exclusive coverage.
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022
Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
