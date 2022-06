Best moments from 2022 SF Pride Parade and Celebration

EMBED >More News Videos San Francisco's Pride Parade and Celebration is back and if you couldn't attend in person, ABC7 has you covered!

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people packed the streets of San Francisco on June 26 for the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration , which was back in person after two years.ABC7 News was a proud media partner for this year's celebration.The celebration included appearances and performances by Sherry Cola, Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany, Cheer SF, Mila Jam, HYM, and many others.Under the theme #LoveWillKeepUsTogether, this year's event had more than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, plus more than 20 community-run stages and venues.Watch the video in the player above for all the highlights from ABC7's exclusive coverage.