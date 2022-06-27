Trans March returns to San Francisco amid heightened tensions over Roe v. Wade ruling

"It feels really important for the queer community and the trans community to be back especially today after everything that's been going on," said Parisa Zamanian, referring the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the ongoing battle for transgender rights.
RELATED: Supreme Court opens door to overturning rights to relationships, marriages between same-sex couples
"We talked about whether we even wanted to come today because you never know, being surrounded by people with different opinions, I'm even a little nervous being on camera," said one march participant, who didn't want to share their name out of fear, but still relieved the march is back." During the pandemic I just wasn't seeing a lot of people who are trans because of quarantining and whatever, so it feels really good to be around a lot of people."
Marissa Johnson agreed, having traveled from Salt Lake City.
"I came out publicly as non-binary and my bosses saw my social media post, they're here in San Francisco and they have a trans son, and it's super important to them to support the LGBTQ community," said Johnson adding they're bosses paid for their trip to march. "I'm actually getting emotional. I wasn't expecting that. It's very validating. I don't have a lot of support in my life so it means a lot."
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022
Flags waved proudly as the trans community walked down Dolores Street and onto Market, along with their allies.
"It's been a while since I've been able to gather in this type of way with the queers community so it's really refreshing and empowering to see so many people out here celebrating in joy," said Rachel Wesen, adding she believes someday transgender people will be fully accepted. "I think there's a lot of good out there and I think that case and point, by seeing this turnout and just all the smiles on people's faces, you can't stop that."
See more stories from Pride 2022 here.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live