LGBTQ+ Pride

PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022

1 / 12

San Francisco Pride parade 2022
KGO-TV
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual SF Pride Parade, which is back in person after two years. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day.

Watch ABC7's exclusive live coverage on TV and streaming online here with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.

Download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscopridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtqlgbtq prideparadepride monthsf pridepride paradeu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live now on ABC7
SF Pride Live: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF's Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
TOP STORIES
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live now on ABC7
SF Pride Live: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF Pride transit preparation: Street closures, Clipper card
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
SF's Dyke March makes celebratory yet somber return
Allies in Action: Embracing LGBTQ+ Families
SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant
Show More
Rep. Eric Swalwell joins abortion rights protest in East Bay
1 shot on BART train at West Oakland station, transit agency says
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Sherry Cola speaks on receiving title of 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
More TOP STORIES News