PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022

Watch ABC7's exclusive live coverage on TV and streaming online here with Reggie Aqui, Drew Tuma, Liz Kreutz, Jobina Fortson, Julian Glover, and the rest of the ABC7 team.
Download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.
Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here's what you need to know about street closures, Clipper card ahead of SF Pride Parade
- Pride Month 2022: What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
- Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
- Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
- 'Good Trouble' actress Sherry Cola embraces queerness as 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal
- SF's famous pink triangle lights up in ceremony to celebrate Pride Month
- 'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' | Full episode
- The love story behind Third Culture Bakery's chosen family
- 'Love is love:' Thousands show up for LA Pride Parade's big return
- Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history
- Grand Marshal of NYC's Pride March is fierce advocate for transgender athletes
- New York City apparel company co-owners and partners celebrate Pride
- Biden signs executive order to combat anti-LGBTQ legislation
- 'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit, why representation matters
- 1st non-binary SF Bay to Breakers winner won more than just the race
- College trustee could be among 1st LGBTQIA+ Muslims to win elected office in CA
- Nonbinary martial artist practices self-expression through Kung Fu, gender identity
- LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows
- Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism, homophobia
- Meet Fresno Fire's 1st female chief on journey as lesbian, mom, wife
- Gay New York City comedian Rich Kiamco shares struggles on stage
- White House 'laser-focused' on fighting back against the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation
- School mental health resources essential in decreasing high risk of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth
- LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live