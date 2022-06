Los Angeles Pride Parade | Watch live this Sunday

SET TIMES are here! 🕙 get amped for a full day of slay this Saturday at Pride in the Park presented by @tiktok_us! 🌈🪩



🎫 don’t miss out: https://t.co/KHZDDkigdc pic.twitter.com/nTRzJZi7Kk — LA Pride (@lapride) June 7, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos Here is the best way to get around the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 12.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LOS ANGELES -- The LA Pride Parade returns to Los Angeles this Sunday after a two-year hiatus.Under the theme #LoveYourPride, this year's event also celebrates the parade's 50th anniversary, a historical moment that was postponed due to the pandemic.The parade's Hollywood location also pays tribute to the first-ever permitted gay parade in the world which took place in Hollywood on June 28, 1970.Before the official parade, LA Pride is hosting LA Pride in the Park on Saturday, June 11.This festival-style event will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring music, vendors, exhibitors booths, food and drinks.Taking place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park within the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, the festival includes performances from headliner Christina Aguilera, as well as Anitta, Syd, Chika, and Michaela Jaé.On Sunday, June 12, the official parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade route starts at Hollywood and Cahuenga Blvds., then heads west and loops down Highland, and concludes at Sunset and Cahuenga Blvds.Three Pride grand marshals will herald the event. They include legendary activist and trailblazer Sir Lady Java as the Community Grand Marshal, actor Mark Indelicato as the Celebrity Grand Marshal, and Paula Abdul as the newly created Icon Grand Marshal.Over 130 contingents of marchers, performers, nonprofits, celebrities, and the businesses that proudly celebrate their LGBTQ+ employees will be on hand as they walk in the 52nd Annual LA Pride Parade.Additionally, there will be a free Pride Village street fair between Cahuenga and Vine from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair includes music, art, booths, food, drinks, and a Ferris wheel.A beverage garden will be hosted on Cosmo Street between Hollywood Blvd. & Selma Avenue. Sponsor tents will be on the section of Hollywood Blvd. between Ivar Avenue and Vine Street.As the parade nears, here are some things to know beforehand:Parking in the Hollywood area is extremely limited. It's recommended to either use ride-sharing or public transportation. For those opting for the second choice, the Metro B Line (Red) is the most convenient choice as it has stops at Hollywood/Highland and Hollywood/Vine.L.A. Tourism has special hotel packages in the Hollywood area exclusively for LA Pride. Book your stay here Sunday's LA Pride Parade and Pride Village are free and open to all ages.LA Pride intends to follow L.A. County's current COVID-19 guidelines.Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride by tagging your photos and videos #abc7now.