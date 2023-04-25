  • Watch Now

102-foot steel sculpture installed at San Francisco Muni station

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 12:21AM
"Node" is a 102-foot steel tree branch sculpture that stretches well into the sky above the Yerba Buena/Moscone Muni Station in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new sculpture has sprouted up along San Francisco's Central Subway line. "Node" is a 102-foot steel tree branch that stretches well into the sky above the Yerba Buena/Moscone Muni Station.

It's now the tallest freestanding sculpture in San Francisco.

"Node" is the creation of New York artist Roxy Paine.

It was funded by the city's Art Enrichment Ordinance, which requires a small portion of budgets for major construction projects be dedicated to either purchasing or commissioning public art.

