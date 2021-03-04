COVID-19 vaccine

'I'm a little angry': SF beauty professionals react to being left behind in vaccine eligibility

By Matt Boone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With San Francisco's move into the red tier, one of the longest-shuttered professions will officially be able to open: estheticians.

"The City is opening remaining activities allowed in the purple tier that had not yet reopened, such as personal services that require mask removal," said a release from the San Francisco Mayor's office.

Barbers will also be allowed to do beard trimmings and shaves now that clients can take off masks.

While there have been very few reported cases of transmission within the personal care services industry, many barbers and cosmetologists are worried that they are not yet eligible for vaccines.

"We're evidently dangerous enough to shut down but not important enough to get a vaccine," said Joe Gallagher, owner of Joe's Barbershop in the Castro. "I'm a little angry."

