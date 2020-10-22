vote 2020

San Francisco resident spells 'VOTE 2020' on marathon run

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Most runners will tell you half the fun is getting lost on a long run not thinking about anything, but when Emily Hou recently ran a virtual marathon around San Francisco, she was carefully calculating every turn in order to motivate others to vote.

Hou took up racing a few years ago. Her first marathon was in San Francisco in 2018.

"I think it kind of got me addicted to running races in general," said Hou.

Most recently, she planned to run the Chicago marathon.

"Obviously racing is not something you can do with social distancing in place," said Hou.

RELATED:Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area

Given the option of completing the race virtually, Hou had an idea.

"I wanted to do something cool with the route that I ran," said Hou.

She estimates she spent 3 hours mapping her course to spell out "VOTE 2020" and made sure that her route hit 26.2 miles.

"I thought that 'vote' is a very good message that applies to everyone, no matter what your political preference," said Hou.

Hou finished in 4 hours 10 minutes and 39 seconds, sharing, "The most exciting thing was hitting save on my Garmin watch and seeing that image pop up on Strava. That was really cool to see that I had done the turns correctly and it actually turned out okay."

WATCH: Former Houston police sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
EMBED More News Videos

A former Houston Police Department sergeant's dying wish was to make sure his mail-in ballot was filled out and sent off before the election. Press play to watch this incredible story of a life of public service and fulfillment of civic duty.



Hou shared her photo with neighbors on Nextdoor.

"A lot of people responded and said 'Yes, you ran by my house right at this corner.' Some people said, 'Man, I wish you I knew you were doing this, I would have come out and given you water,'" said Hou.

A write up in the Chicago Sun Times caught San Francisco Marathon Director Melissa Faukner's attention.

"The fact that she decided to spell out and then run 'Vote 2020' this year was just so impactful and inspiring," said Faukner.

RELATED:Bay Area drag personalities encourage LGBTQ community to vote

Faukner asked Hou if she could use her exact route as a suggested route for SF Marathon's sister series Virtual 365. Runners have until election day to complete the Run to VOTE to Save the USPS. 10% of every registration will be used to purchase USPS stamps.

Hundreds of people have already signed up, hopefully inspiring many more to run to get their ballot in.

"Drive it home that the point is for people to go out and vote," said Hou.

In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service writes:

"The U.S. Postal Service has been running a marathon for 245 years to timely deliver mail and packages to all people and business in the United States and isn't slowing down now. In fact, we're just hitting our stride. Although the Postal Service cannot endorse any activities such as the one being done here, it does greatly appreciate the fact that the American public holds the Postal Service in such high regard."

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorunningvote 2020distance runningchicago marathonmarathons
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
CA AG wants judge to make GOP give details on ballot boxes
Bay Area voter turnout is already staggering
Here's when you need to mail your ballot by
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Our America: Living While Black
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
SF ghost town no more? Here's what will be different in 2 weeks
Boy threatened with arrest for missing 90 minutes of Zoom class
Azerbaijan Cultural Society building vandalized in Los Gatos
Napa wineries reopen indoors as county hits orange tier
Show More
Target paying $70 million in bonuses to frontline workers
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
MAP: PG&E outages expected to impact thousands in Bay Area
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
Homeless mom and son finally receive EDD benefits
More TOP STORIES News