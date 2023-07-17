  • Watch Now

New anti-theft gates installed at several SF Safeway locations

Monday, July 17, 2023 6:26PM
New anti-theft gates installed at several SF Safeway locations
Sliding barriers at the self-checkout area that open when a receipt is scanned are now at Safeway stores in the Fillmore and the Outer Mission.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new anti-theft device is being installed at two San Francisco Safeway supermarkets.

They are sliding barriers at the self-checkout area that open when a receipt is scanned.

MORE: SF Safeway's classical music used to deter loitering turned off after disturbing nearby neighbors

Shoppers say they've been installed at two stores, in the Fillmore and in the Outer Mission.

Safeway stores have been targeted by shoplifters in recent years.

MORE: San Francisco's Castro Safeway adds security gates to prevent shoplifting, report says

Other supermarkets have installed similar types of gates and barriers and consolidated entrances in response to theft.

Safeway has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
