SF Safeway's classical music used to deter loitering now disturbing nearby neighbors, report says

A speaker in the parking lot of a San Francisco Safeway has been playing music since February, report says.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 12:54AM
Neighbors complain about SF Safeway's loud music to deter loitering
Complaints are pouring in as residents in a San Francisco neighborhood are hearing classical music blaring throughout the night from a Safeway store.

A speaker in the parking lot of the Safeway on Webster Street near Geary has been playing music since February, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It's used to deter loitering.

But over the weekend - the volume went up and stayed on overnight.

A Safeway spokesperson says playing music is a "common industry practice," but it's unclear why it's being played so loud.

