SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Safeway store in San Francisco that limited its hours due to theft has now installed new security gates.The Chronicle reports -- the automatic gates at the Safeway on Market Street-- quickly close behind customers.The gates prevent would-be thieves from running out with shopping carts filled with items.Barriers were also added around the self-checkout area, funneling customers out through one exit.This Safeway used to be open 24 hours.But last month, it started closing at 9 p.m. due to increased shoplifting there.