Charges dismissed against 2 suspects in carjacking crash off SF's Sanchez stairs: DA

Two people arrested on suspicion of a recent carjacking and crash in San Francisco are not being charged at this time, DA Brooke Jenkins said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people arrested on suspicion of a recent carjacking and crash in San Francisco that went viral on social media are not being charged at this time pending further investigation, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, were arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of a carjacking July 22 at 19th and Dolores streets near Dolores Park that led to the stolen vehicle crashing down steps on a hillside at 19th and Sanchez streets, San Francisco police said.

Video of the crash was widely shared on social media, which is where Jenkins also went Saturday to announce that prosecutors have discharged the case for the time being. State law requires charges to be filed within 48 hours of an arrest.

RELATED: Witness shares new info on occupants who fled scene after car flips over SF hillside near stairs

"The Bonham & Nelson case in connection to a suspected carjacking is very complex. My office discharged this case because more investigation is required to properly charge this case," she said.

"I understand there is a great deal of public interest in this case, however, AT THIS TIME, we can not provide any more information without compromising the investigation and potentially a prosecution," Jenkins said.

Police and prosecutors are asking anyone with information about the case to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live