2 suspects arrested in carjacking that ended in dramatic crash off SF's Sanchez steps

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two suspects are arrested after carjacking a vehicle only to send it plunging over a cliff in San Francisco's Dolores Heights neighborhood.

Video here shows the vehicle going down Sanchez street, hitting a guard rail and landing on its hood on 19th street.

The suspects left the scene of the accident.

Police located two suspects on Pine Street in the city's Nob Hill District on Pine Street Tuesday.

VIDEO: Dramatic car crash off Sanchez Street stairs in SF tied to carjacking, officials say

