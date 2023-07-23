Investigation underway after occupants of solo vehicle rollover in SF flee scene, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a vehicle rollover that happened Saturday night.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

SFPD says the incident happened at approximately 7:19 p.m. Saturday, when officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the area of 19th and Sanchez Streets on a report of a solo vehicle accident.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

At the scene, officers observed a vehicle that had rolled over and was resting on its hood.

Police say witnesses told officers that all occupants had exited the vehicle and fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the subjects at this time.

SFPD says that this remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.