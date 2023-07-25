Dramatic car crash off Sanchez Street stairs in SF tied to carjacking, officials say

San Francisco officials say the dramatic crash that sent a car sailing over the Sanchez Street steps on Saturday night is tied to a carjacking.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are looking for the people involved in a dramatic crash that sent a car sailing over the Sanchez Street steps on Saturday night.

A car plowed through a guardrail and landed on its roof.

The people in the car took off before police arrived - and they want to know why.

Crews had their hands full Monday cleaning up the mess from a wild car crash that ended with a crash down the Sanchez Street steps in San Francisco's Dolores Heights.

Tree inspectors and structural engineers were on scene to assess the damage from Saturday's crash.

"I don't know why it would be going so fast," said Martha Rose who lives nearby.

People in the neighborhood are still stunned that a driver barreled through a sign and guardrail on 19th and Sanchez Streets, just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

"It's a dead-end street," said Rose.

Witnesses heard screeching tires and the commotion afterward.

Video captured the dramatic crash - the car tumbling down a steep embankment. The car ended upside down.

"Amazing. Amazing that they survived at all. And it's amazing to me that the car came through all those trees, and then the railing and then landed upside down and he's still alive," said Rose.

Witnesses say the driver and the people in the car got out and took off running. Police still haven't been able to find those involved.

ABC7 News has learned the SFPD robbery division is investigating the incident. Supervisor Raphael Mandelman confirmed that the car involved in the crash belongs to a man who was carjacked.

Giorgi, a neighbor who helped people get out of the smashed car, told ABC7 News this:

"One phrase that I still remember was like, 'We got three minutes, we need to run,"' said Giorgi. "A bunch of stuff came out of the car - I saw, I think two tasers and then the cops in the end - they also found a gun."

According to Giorgi, a man showed up after the accident. He claimed he was carjacked.

"He said he was driving past here, they opened his door, got the guy out, he said he got hit by a gun on his head," said Giorgi.

Roger Lotz says he can't believe no one was killed in the crash.

"To come 30 feet off a cliff and land upside down," said Lotz.

The crash scene is now a crime scene.

