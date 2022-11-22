EXCLUSIVE: Violent attempted carjacking caught on video shows SF neighborhood's crime increase

A frightening attempted carjacking and robbery at a gas station caught on video is shedding light on San Francisco Mission District's crime increase.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A frightening attempted carjacking and robbery at a gas station caught on camera is shedding light on one neighborhood's increase in crime.

Aldo Digiualo owns a small auto repair shop along Cesar Chavez in San Francisco's Mission District. He says the crime that happened at the gas station next door to his business is not necessarily new.

"You see it all day, small stuff from people getting out of their car, trying to get gas, running back and someone's hand is in their window, trying to take something."

"It's bad out here now," he exclaims.

Surveillance video shows a gray pickup truck pull up to a pump. A man exits and approaches the white Mercedes sedan. Moments later, a second camera shows one suspect struggle with a woman for her purse. When she doesn't let go, another suspect exiting the gray truck hits her twice in the face. She falls to the ground.

Stan Kephart is a retired police chief and served nearly 40 years in departments across the country, including San Jose. He says suspects often look for "soft targets."

"They're distracted by what they're doing, they're standing there, pumping gas."

While there is no data specifying crime at gas stations, the latest data from the new ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows vehicle thefts this year in the Mission are up 28% over the three-year average. Robberies are up 6% over the three-year average.

While Kephart doesn't recommend fighting back, saying statistically one's reaction time is severely limited during a fast-paced crime, he does recommend getting gas only when there are plenty of others doing the same.

"It's something that weighs the potential of you becoming a victim a little in your favor."

As for this incident at the gas station, SFPD confirms the suspects were unable to steal the Mercedes. Video shows them give up after not being able to start the car. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

