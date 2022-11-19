VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A stunning foot chase and arrest on Highway 101 in San Francisco is showcasing the problem of auto burglaries in the city. A new crime-tracking tool from ABC7 News is also providing context of how certain incidents play into the greater scheme of crime in the Bay Area.

As Trisha Yearwood's 1998 hit "How Do I Live Without You" played on the radio, a tow truck driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.

You can hear the commentary by a man inside the tow truck exclaim "You got 'em, you got 'em, you got 'em!" As a number of officers chase after the three individuals, as they zig-zagged across lanes of traffic.

SFPD received at least six calls in a three-hour period on Nov. 11 alerting them to the same getaway vehicle. Officers spotted the car in the area of Market and Octavia, and followed - only for the suspects, one with a firearm - to pull over and flee on foot. That's when officers started running.

"I was like damn, something is going down!" said the man who recorded the video told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.

Year to date through Sept., auto burglaries are up 12% in San Francisco.

For other crimes, the ABC7 News crime and safety tracker just launched this week on our website, showing the overall burglaries are down about 9% in the last 12 months. That's compared to the annual average from the past three years.

The tool also allows users to track other crimes such as assaults, homicides, and theft broken down by neighborhood across Oakland and San Jose as well.

For example, users can look up the murder rate in Oakland and see it's up by 21 incidents in the past 12 months, compared to the yearly average.

In San Jose, that number is down.

The tracker goes one step beyond- in contextualizing what that means for you.

A 3.1% homicide rate per 100,000 people is a much lower risk than that of dying in a vehicle crash in California.

The Neighborhood Safety Tracker is updated regularly. So you can see how incidents like the one recently on Highway 101, play into the greater scheme of crime.

The suspects arrested on the freeway include a 17-year-old juvenile, along with Jonathan Joseph Caruso who was charged with a number of crimes including auto burglaries, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Caruso was also arrested for an arrest warrant out of Pittsburg. The third suspect, Angel Herrera was broke for driving a stolen vehicle and other charges related to auto burglaries and being in possession of stolen property.

