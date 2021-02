SF to sue its own school district to force classrooms to reopen, according to report

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The city of San Francisco is reportedly preparing to sue the school district and the school board over reopening plans.Mayor London Breed tells the Chronicle that distance learning isn't working for anyone."It's a shame it has come to this. The Board of Education and the school district have had more than 10 months to roll out a concrete plan to get these kids back in school. So far they have earned an F. Having a plan to make a plan doesn't cut it," said City Attorney Dennis Herrera.The lawsuit claims the school district is violating a state law that says districts must adopt a clear plan during the COVID pandemic to offer classroom based instruction whenever possible - especially for those students suffering serious learning loss.Herrera told the Chronicle the district's plan is full of ambiguous, empty rhetoric. The Chronicle reports he must file the lawsuit today so next he can ask the court next week to issue an emergency order to force the district to create a re-opening plan.The Chronicle asked Hererra if he thought he would have any luck, he said yes - that this lawsuit is based on the law - it is simple and it is focused.The union has responded: "I am very disappointed that the city has chosen to attack rather than support the school district. UESF has been calling for the city to help with resources, such as COVID testing and vaccines, but this has not happened," said United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon.