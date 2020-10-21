Water rescue teams save person trapped below cliffs in the Presidio of SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters have rescued a person who was trapped below a cliff in the Presidio of San Francisco.

Water rescue teams saved the person who was located beside the water on the Battery Crosby Cliffs.

There is no word yet on how the individual became trapped.

The person has been transported to the hospital for a check-up.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
