2 killed, 2 injured in multiple shootings near Alice Chalmers Playground in San Francisco

Image shows a police investigation scene in San Francisco, Calif. on April 3, 2022. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people are dead and two others are injured after multiple shootings broke out near a playground in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

The incident happened at around 4:39 p.m. on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue near the Alice Chalmers Playground. Police say they located the victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time and no arrest have been made.

Supervisor Safai says one victim was grazed in the head before succumbing to injuries.

Safai took to Twitter to condemn the "senseless gun violence."






Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

