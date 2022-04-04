2 killed, 2 injured in multiple shootings near Alice Chalmers Playground in San Francisco

There was a multiple shooting today on Brunswick near Alice Chalmers Playground - This is a horrible act of violence- it took place near the park but not in the park, 4 shooting victims, one of them was grazed one deceased. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

One other victim has passed away now - 2 dead and 2 injured. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe. This is another act of senseless gun violence. If anyone has any further details as this is an ongoing investigation please contact the SFPD and call 311. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people are dead and two others are injured after multiple shootings broke out near a playground in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai.The incident happened at around 4:39 p.m. on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue near the Alice Chalmers Playground. Police say they located the victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.Police say there is no suspect description at this time and no arrest have been made.Supervisor Safai says one victim was grazed in the head before succumbing to injuries.Safai took to Twitter to condemn the "senseless gun violence."Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.