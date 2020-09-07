1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near sideshow in SF's Excelsior District

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person died and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday in San Francisco's Excelsior District, police said.

Officers responding about 12:15 a.m. to a sideshow in the area of Russia Avenue and Paris Street found the three victims with gunshot wounds nearby, at Mission Street and Persia Avenue.

All three were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and one has since died, San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said.

Police haven't confirmed whether the shooting is connected to the sideshow, and said it is part of the investigation.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, Rueca said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text at tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocrimedeadly shootingsfpd
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Statewide Flex Alert issued for today
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances
Disney reaches capacity, but virus throwing theme parks for a loop
Wildfire updates: CZU Lighting Complex Fire 76% contained
AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Coronavirus updates: Health experts concerned about Labor Day surge
Creek Fire grows to 78,790 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Bay Area hikers recount terrifying escape from Sierra National Forest fire
Massive crowds flock to SF beaches amid heat wave
More TOP STORIES News