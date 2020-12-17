SF Mayor London Breed urges residents to 'use common sense' as city enters regional stay-at-home order

"We're only putting these systems in place because we're seeing a significant spike (in COVID-19 hospitalizations)," Breed said.
On Dec. 6, San Francisco voluntarily joined the stay-at-home order but made some updates that allowed for residents to interact with one other person not from their household to socially distance and hang out outdoors.
RELATED: New day, new rules: Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Hanet jokingly tweeted that people were allowed to date again and said the state order was too strict.
"The original order was obviously ridiculous, unrealistic, extreme, so much so people wouldn't understand or follow it," Haney's tweeted in a thread. "The new version is still overly restrictive imo. The public health orders have to be connected to reality or they will increasingly be ignored completely."
Now that the city is under the regional stay-at-home order, much like the one issued in March, you're technically not allowed to see anyone outside your household.
MAP:Coronavirus California: Bay Area counties join stay-at-home order
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Mayor Breed said she doesn't "think it's fair to expect people who live alone to not be able to interact with some other human being."
"As someone who is single and lives alone, I am a fighter for the single people who are living in a household by themselves," Breed said. "To try and get the Public Health Department to understand that people who live alone need to be able to interact with someone, so part of what we're trying to do is flesh that out so that we can do it in a responsible way."
"We just want people to use common sense and be careful and know that this is real, and we want to try to come up with some reasonable guidelines for singles," she added.
MORE: California breaks records with more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases, 293 deaths on Tuesday
California on Wednesday reported more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record number as the Bay Area's ICU's rate dwindled below 15%.
Solano County's health officer, Dr. Bela T. Matyas told ABC7 News, "We're going to go back to a situation very similar to what we had back in March with the original stay at home order by the governor. There were a few things that will be available now that weren't done. For example, outdoor playgrounds can operate. But essentially there are two things that the order will do. One is it'll prohibit people from interacting with members outside their household. And we will essentially say you have to stay at home unless you're doing something essential like shopping or going to work."
The stay-at-home order will be in effect for at least three weeks and Matyas explained that in order to get off the list, the hospital ICU capacity has to be above 15%.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Matyas and Mayor London Breed on "Getting Answers" here.
VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic