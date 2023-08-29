SF teachers, parents claim school district involved in years of 'financial mismanagement'

Concerned teachers, parents and community allies say San Francisco schools aren't being built up, but rather broken down by "financial mismanagement."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Concerned teachers, parents and community allies say San Francisco schools aren't being built up, but rather broken down by "financial mismanagement."

This claim comes just a day before the San Francisco Board of Education is set to discuss a "district stabilization plan."

Teachers and parents are most worried about potential school closures in San Francisco.

They believe the school district needs to make some big changes. But, the district says it's just trying to deal with reality.

"Today, we are releasing a report that highlights of mismanagement by SFUSD," said UESF President Cassondra Curiel.

UESF, San Francisco's teachers union, claims San Francisco Unified School District has been mismanaging finances for years.

"If the district's finances were managed differently, SFUSD could pay competitive wages that would attract and retain staff," said Curiel.

They are worried about school closures.

"We saw a news report this summer, that the president of the school board stated that 25-30 school closures," said Curiel.

At Tuesday's meeting, the School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne and SF Board of Education will discuss ways to align district resources and operations.

The superintendent saying quote:

"We are wrestling with many external factors that are beyond our control, such as declining enrollment, aging facilities and staffing shortages. We need to meet these challenges head on."

However, teachers and parents today told media that the district has made some bad decisions and need to make some big changes.

"Our report found that SFUSD engaged in: Needless short term borrowing practices which have cost the district millions; Increased central office spending on upper management positions exponentially, even as attendance remained consistent and enrollment decline; Forgone millions by leaving buildings such as this and land underutilized; failed to safeguard public dollars by contracting with consulting groups worth billions that failed to deliver on their promises," said Curiel.

SFUSD says declining enrollment has impacted their state funding. By 2025, the district is expected to lose $5 million.

But San Francisco Unified is not alone. California public school enrollment has dropped 6% since the 2016-17 school year.

Bernice Casey has a 4th grader at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School. She claims that needed repairs are not being made.

"We keep hearing we don't have enough money. My concern as a parent-- they have enough money to make sure everyone along this corridor is paid...we have teachers at Horace Mann who are still waiting for wages, still waiting for their supplement for coaching," said Casey.

San Francisco Unified School District buildings need about $6 billion in repairs.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Wayne is expected to share a road map for the year ahead and talk about ways to build a more streamlined, effective and financially stable school system.

No vote will be taken on school closures and no action will be taken, according to the school district.

