OUSD parent launches 'Solidarity School' as ongoing teachers' strike reaches day 6

ABC7 News got a glimpse into the growing "Solidarity School" that has become a lifeline for many of the OUSD's families during the strike.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been six schools days since the start of the Oakland Education Association's strike and still no deal has been reached between the union and Oakland Unified School District.

However, OEA says there has been progress at the bargaining table.

Meantime, picketing continued Thursday morning. Separately, some parents are preparing their own lesson plans.

As dozens of Oakland Unified students from TK to high school settle in around the Sequoia picnic area at Oakland's Dimond Park, ABC7 News got a glimpse into the growing "Solidarity School" that has become a lifeline for many of the district's families.

The woman behind the effort is Anna Beliel.

"It was a really quick, swift decision," she said. "I just brought all my stuff from home and came to the park, and that's all it was."

An OUSD parent herself, Beliel is standing behind the more than 3,000 educators, now on Day 6 of their teachers' strike.

The first day of her pop-up school had just four kids in attendance. On Wednesday, nearly 70 showed up.

RELATED: CA Superintendent Tony Thurmond says progress being made in Oakland teachers' strike

She explained that the aim is for a one adult to four kid ratio, with their days consisting of a mix of meals, free time, circle time, group activities and classes all led by volunteers. Beliel said many of the volunteers are teachers who are currently on strike.

"I know the schools are open," she said. "We're a low income family. My daughter has autism, and I just knew sending her to school wasn't an option for us."

She said going to the picket line would've been too much for her child with sensory sensitivities.

From using her own dollars, to receiving book donations from the local library and art supplies from attending families, Beliel said she's only do her part as picketing continues.

RELATED: Oakland parents at odds over whether 'common good' goals should be in teacher contracts

As early as 5 a.m. on Thursday, outside an active OUSD construction site along Union Street, several educators were picketing in protest of the district spending $57 million of Measure Y funding for its new administrative center -- rather than fixing urgent safety issues at schools, they say.

Even construction crews that arrived in the early morning were not crossing the picket line.

"It hurts us just as much that we're losing another day of pay," Divya Farias said when asking about the disruption for the construction crews. "We're out here on strike. We haven't been working for six days."

RELATED: How similar is the Oakland teachers strike to others in Chicago and Los Angeles?

Separate from contract negotiations at hand, Farias who is a resource specialist and educator on strike, said they want the district to use money meant for renovation and repairs on just that.

"You can't learn. You can't work if your basic needs aren't met," Farias told ABC7 News. "And so that needs to be addressed immediately by the school district and that's part of why we're here.

Back at Dimond Park for Day 6 of the strike, Beliel -- behind the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Solidarity School" -- says she's prepared to host OUSD students until the strike is over.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live