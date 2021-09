SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KGO) -- A new survey by arts and entertainment website "Time Out" ranks San Francisco as the world's best city, meaning more bragging rights for the City by the Bay/Time Out credits San Francisco for its, "unbeatable combination of progressiveness, acceptance and sustainability."It also received praise for its food scene, natural beauty and response to the pandemic.Amsterdam, Manchester, Copenhagen and New York rounded out the top five.Take a look at the survey here