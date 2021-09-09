wildfire

Dramatic photos provide glimpse back at Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later

By and Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has not soon forgotten one of the most memorable weather events of a lifetime.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary when the region's sunrise turned the entire sky a deep orange, due to the smoke from the historic California wildfires of 2020.

Click the above video to watch a photo album spread of some of the best-compiled photos of the day. One year later, the extreme fire danger persists.

WATCH: Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video
EMBED More News Videos

If you thought the sky looked apocalyptic from the ground this morning, it's somehow even eerier from the sky.



ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has warned of a risk of seeing thunderstorms moving through the Bay Area. The highest risk would be between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Friday morning.

However, it is not expected to be as severe as August 2020, when dry lightning storms ignited more than 500 wildfires across Northern California.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast: Lightning threat tonight

A statewide Flex Alert has also been extended through Thursday night, California ISO announced.

WATCH: Dramatic orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

All across the San Francisco Bay Area, residents woke up to dark, orange skies. Here's a look at some of the most dramatic images.





App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan mateorichmondsan rafaelcalifornia wildfiresbay areabrush firefirephotosair qualitywildfirecal fireabc7 originalssmokeheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
California fire threat high despite progress near South Lake Tahoe
Several suspicious fires investigated in Healdsburg
Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, Caldor Fire threat remains
South Lake Tahoe fire evacuees victimized by thieves in SF
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News