Dramatic photos provide glimpse back at Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has not soon forgotten one of the most memorable weather events of a lifetime.Thursday marked the one-year anniversary when the region's sunrise turned the entire sky a deep orange, due to the smoke from the historic California wildfires of 2020.Click the above video to watch a photo album spread of some of the best-compiled photos of the day. One year later, the extreme fire danger persists. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has warned of a risk of seeing thunderstorms moving through the Bay Area. The highest risk would be between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Friday morning.However, it is not expected to be as severe as August 2020, when dry lightning storms ignited more than 500 wildfires across Northern California.A statewide Flex Alert has also been extended through Thursday night, California ISO announced.