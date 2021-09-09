Dramatic photos provide glimpse back at Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary when the region's sunrise turned the entire sky a deep orange, due to the smoke from the historic California wildfires of 2020.
Click the above video to watch a photo album spread of some of the best-compiled photos of the day. One year later, the extreme fire danger persists.
WATCH: Orange San Francisco sky looks even wilder in drone video
ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has warned of a risk of seeing thunderstorms moving through the Bay Area. The highest risk would be between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Friday morning.
However, it is not expected to be as severe as August 2020, when dry lightning storms ignited more than 500 wildfires across Northern California.
RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast: Lightning threat tonight
A statewide Flex Alert has also been extended through Thursday night, California ISO announced.
WATCH: Dramatic orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
