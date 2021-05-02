2 trapped after tree falls down in SF, fire department warning about fast-moving winds

JACKSON ST/FRONT ST ***TREE DOWN*** REPORT OF TREE FALLING AND SOMEONE POSSIBLY TRAPPED--



UPDATE: PERSON CRAWLED OUT...1 PERSON INJURED... pic.twitter.com/JQueuvTmwr — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people were trapped under a toppled tree on Saturday in San Francisco.The tree fell just before 4p.m. near Jackson and Front streets by the Embarcadero.Paramedics pulled out one of the victims and took them to the hospital.Another person was able to free herself.She told ABC7 she is shaken up, but will be okay.The San Francisco Fire Department is warning people about fast-moving winds.