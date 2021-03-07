'We're on track': SFUSD reaches tentative deal to reopen some schools next month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10381176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One San Francisco mom shares why she decided to move her family to Denver just so her six-year-old son could attend in-person classes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a tentative deal to send some San Francisco Unified students back to in-person learning beginning next month.The phased in approach would start with the youngest students at certain school sites - But not all parents are ready to send their kids back to the classroom."I'm grateful to share that SFUSD is on track to providing in-person learning options at a select number of school sites for youngest learners," said SFUSD Board President Gabriela Lopez.Lopez said that in-person learning starts April 12, beginning with preschool through second grade students at about a dozen schools, initially."Its great they set a date, it's what so many parents in the community have been asking," said parent Siva Raj.Raj is one of many parents who rallied for schools to reopen. He says remote learning has been a failure for his two sons, 8 and 14."But it's not because teachers aren't trying hard enough, it's because the format doesn't work," Raj added.The teachers union likes the return to classroom agreement, which includes health and safety protocols and vaccinations for teachers."Every morning there will be a health screening, ventilation measures as well including most significantly, vaccinations for us," said United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon.The tentative agreement which could be voted on next week comes after months of bitter debate over how and when students would return to the classroom, including a lawsuit by the city over reopening supported by Mayor London Breed."The grown-ups have to get their act together and do what's in the best interest for the kids of this city," said Breed.Not all parents will send ther kids back to the classroom. Lina Li believes it's still too dangerous.Safe at home for now, i don't think back to school is good for the kids," said Li.Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews says no pressure, there's a plan for that."We will also provide distant learning for the remainder of the school year that ends in June," said Matthews.But it's still unclear when older students can return for in person learning, the district says more details on a timeline will be released on Monday.