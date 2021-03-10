SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews has announced his retirement.
"With a heavy heart, I want to share the news that I plan to retire from SFUSD on June 30, 2021. I am eternally grateful to the community and the school board for allowing me to have had the opportunity to serve the community that raised me and made me who I am," said Dr. Matthews.
SF Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez shared that the SF Board of Education will be working with the superintendent to create a transition plan.
Dr. Matthews began serving as SFUSD superintendent in May of 2017.
