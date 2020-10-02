21-year-old dies after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square, police say

Police Activity at Union Square, traffic will be impacted. #SFPD . Wide area is closed, traffic diverted. — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) October 2, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in San Francisco's Union Square Thursday night, according to San Francisco Police Department.The incident was first reported around 5:00 p.m. in front of a store in the 100 block of Geary.Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation between two men, but it is unclear why they were fighting.The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, SFPD said.One suspect is in custody.No further details were released.