21-year-old dies after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in San Francisco's Union Square Thursday night, according to San Francisco Police Department.

The incident was first reported around 5:00 p.m. in front of a store in the 100 block of Geary.

Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation between two men, but it is unclear why they were fighting.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, SFPD said.

One suspect is in custody.

No further details were released.



