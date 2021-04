EMBED >More News Videos A pair of adorable pandas were having a blast playing in the snow and sliding downhill at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was Easter excitement abound today at the San Francisco Zoo.The video posted above shows meerkats on an elaborate egg hunt.Even the shredded paper basket-filler was fun for the curious mammals.We're not quite sure what was in those eggs, but it's probably safe to guess that it wasn't chocolate.Meerkats prefer beetles, caterpillars, spiders and scorpions.