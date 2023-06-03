Surveillance video shows moments before SJ couple was hit, killed by suspect's car

Home surveillance video shows the moment the suspect allegedly rammed his stolen car into a couple in San Jose, killing them.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Chilling surveillance video captured a killing rampage in the South Bay. Home surveillance video shows the moments a suspect is accused of ramming his stolen car into pedestrians on South 16th Street in downtown San Jose Thursday afternoon.

Two people - a couple - died. Officials have not identified them, but people in the neighborhood did.

Min Tran is covered in bruises. He said he was hit by the car while standing at the bottom of a ladder. Tran is a painter and contractor for the homeowners who lived next to the small parking lot.

"He hit me right here," Tran said as he pointed to injuries on his arms, shoulder and head.

The homeowners were admiring Tran's work when they were struck by the car.

Tran said the suspect made a U-turn in the small lot and hit the couple.

Now outside the home, just feet away from where they were hit, is a sign that says "Mr. and Mrs. Pham we are praying for your family."

All day, neighbors, friends and loved ones have been dropping off flowers and food for family members.

Sandra Lee Norris lives in the neighborhood.

"They're a very quiet, gentle, older Vietnamese couple and we often saw them in the front yard especially lately as they were enjoying getting their house painted," Lee Norris said.

She said they happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Just heartbroken. I didn't sleep last night. I just couldn't sleep," Lee Norris said.

Police say less than an hour after the suspect intentionally hit the couple with his car, he proceeded to Milpitas where he's accused of stabbing and killing a 27-year-old man in the Smart and Final parking lot.

Police say they believe these were all random acts of violence.

Neighbors tell ABC7 News they plan to coordinate a candlelight vigil for the Phams in the coming days.

