Comprehensive mental evaluation likely for suspect in deadly South Bay crime spree: Legal analyst

The suspect is accused of several stabbings, car-jackings, and having intentionally hit and killed two pedestrians in the crime spree that spanned five scenes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people were killed and another three were injured in a string of crimes across the South Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The crime spree spanned five scenes across San Jose and Milpitas. A man is in custody, accused of several stabbings, car-jackings, and having intentionally hit and killed two pedestrians.

San Jose Police say the deadly crime spree started in San Jose at 3 p.m. and ended with the man's arrest in Milpitas.

SJPD and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan are expected to deliver an update during a 2 p.m. press conference on Friday.

ABC7 News connected with legal analyst Steven Clark who said the first order of business will likely be a comprehensive mental evaluation of the suspect because of the random, brazen nature of the attacks.

"Certainly, everyone is looking to see if there is a motive other than just a brazen random attack on members of our community," he told ABC7 News.

Following the carjacking and stabbing off Kooser and Blossom Hill Roads, where one victim sustained life-threatening injuries, police believe the suspect then went to a shopping center off Hillsdale and attempted to carjack a second vehicle. Another person was stabbed in that incident and also suffered life-threatening injuries.

In the suspect's attempt to get away, police say he then hit a person in the center's parking lot. The victim involved is said to be okay.

SJPD said the suspect was then spotted near the intersection of Santa Clara and 16th Streets a short time later.

"During that incident, the suspect appears to have intentionally rammed two individuals, striking two pedestrians ultimately causing them life-threatening injuries," SJPD Officer Steve Aponte told reporters on Thursday. "As of right now both of those pedestrians have succumbed to those injuries."

Then at 4:30 p.m., Milpitas Police were called to a stabbing near the Smart and Final on Jacklin Road. The crime spree ended with the suspect being arrested by Milpitas Police in a residential neighborhood.

Legal Analyst Clark weighed in on the deadly crime spree which spanned five different scenes and two cities. He admitted the magnitude of the case, which included various types of crimes, may present some challenges for law enforcement.

He said the District Attorney's Office will need to focus on trying to keep the suspect in custody as the case unfolds.

For the defense, Clark explained, "You want to try to develop a rapport with the client, understand whether there's some mental health issue that needs to be addressed immediately."

The last reported victim was killed in a parking lot of the Smart and Final on Jacklin Road, which is located in the same neighborhood where Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano grew up.

The mayor shared her shock Friday morning.

"It happened to that person, just on a normal day, normal circumstances," Mayor Montano said. "You're shopping, and then all of a sudden you get attacked and your life is threatened. Some person wants to take your car and stabs you. It's crazy. I mean, it's unheard of."

Mayor Montano said she hasn't learned who the victim is yet, but that the Smart and Final is typically only frequented by Milpitas residents.

"This should not happen," she said. "Public safety is our number one priority in Milpitas and we're going to keep it that way."

Police have no revealed a motive in this case.

An update is expected from San Jose's mayor and police department at 2 p.m. on Friday.

