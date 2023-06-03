South Bay authorities detail how deadly crime spree unfolded, say suspect was on probation

San Jose, Milpitas authorities release timeline of Kevin Parkourana's crime spree, stabbings that killed three and injured three others.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities on Friday released more details about multiple carjackings and stabbings a day earlier that left three people dead and multiple others injured in San Jose and Milpitas before the suspect was taken into custody.

Kevin Parkourana, a 31-year-old San Jose resident, is accused of what San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata called a "violent crime spree" that started Thursday afternoon in San Jose and ended hours later with him being taken into custody in Milpitas.

Mata, Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez and other police and city officials held a briefing Friday afternoon to lay out the various crime scenes Parkourana allegedly left behind.

Timeline of events

3:11 p.m.: Officers responded to stabbing and carjacking in the area of Kooser Road and Dellwood Way. Parkourana stabbed a man and stole his tan Honda minivan, police said.

3:31 p.m.: Stabbing and carjacking in the parking lot of 1800 Hilldale Avenue in San Jose. The suspect is accused of stabbing someone and stealing his car, then striking a pedestrian in the parking lot before fleeing, according to police.

4 p.m.: Police say Parkourana strikes car and stabs occupant at 10th Street and Santa Clara in Downtown San Jose. The victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries.

4:12 p.m.: According to police, Parkourana used the stolen vehicle to intentionally strike three pedestrians in the area of South 16th and East Santa Clara streets, killing two of them. Shortly after that, police say the suspect then struck someone on a motorized scooter in the 2200 block of Alum Rock Avenue.

4:32 p.m.: Another stabbing occurs in the Smart & Final parking lot at 401 Jacklin Road in Milpitas. The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Authorities dispatch extra security to Milpitas High School where a graduation is underway.

6:15 p.m.: With the help of a police canine crew and officers searching in a helicopter, Parkourana is brought into custody on Arizona Avenue about a quarter-mile from the last stabbing scene.

Parkourana is in Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of the various crimes, and was on active probation at the time, with several felony and misdemeanor convictions on his record, Mata said.

The two police chiefs and other law enforcement officials at Friday's briefing thanked each other's departments for collaborating on the case as well as members of the public who provided information that helped investigators.

"There are no words that can convey the depth of our sorrow to the families of the victims," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "San Jose mourns with you."

Police say they believe these were all random acts of violence and that no individuals were specifically targeted.

Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

