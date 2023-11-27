Suspected DUI driver arrested after fatally striking pedestrian, fleeing scene, SJ police say

A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police arrested a suspected DUI driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian and fled early Sunday in South San Jose.

The collision was reported about 12:30 a.m. near Capitol Expressway and Bluefield Drive.

A woman was driving a 2016 white Range Rover with two juvenile passengers, headed east on Capitol Expressway, when the SUV reportedly hit a man in a crosswalk, according to San Jose police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The driver allegedly fled the scene but was later found at her home and arrested without incident, police said.

She was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and child endangerment.

The death is the city's 44th fatal collision this year and the 25th pedestrian death of 2023.

Anyone with information on the collision is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

