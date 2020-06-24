San Jose Earthquakes

SJ Earthquakes will be 1st MLS team to report to Orlando ESPN complex

By Casey Pratt

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski, bottom center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Earthquakes will be the first Major League Soccer team to travel to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Earthquakes will leave on Wednesday morning and then be subject to a 24-hour quarantine upon arrival as they wait for test results.

RELATED: Shea Salinas of the San Jose Earthquakes joins 'With Authority' podcast

The Earthquakes were the last MLS team to report to practice while adhering to Santa Clara County COVID-19 guidelines.

Upon returning to their team facilities on June 9, they were subject to temperature checks and limited to individual drills. It was the first time they had practice of any kind since March 12.

The MLS is also expected to release their game schedule Wednesday morning.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about the San Jose Earthquakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josefloridacoronavirus californiamlscoronavirussan jose earthquakessocceru.s. & worldu.s. soccer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
San Jose Earthquakes assistant coach Benjamin Galindo emerges from coma
Mexico, Chivas legend Benjamin Galindo hospitalized after stroke
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Coronavirus lockdown: San Jose boss Almeyda channels Walter White of 'Breaking Bad' with new look
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little girls called 'N-word' by white Berkeley resident, coach says
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
EDD benefits withheld until workers prove identities
Giant illuminated pink triangle installed in SF for Pride weekend
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
Oakland artists explain deeper significance behind George Floyd murals
Deadline to apply for free food for California children is being extended
Show More
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
The challenge: How do you make people wear masks?
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Why are COVID-19 cases rising? Increased testing is not the only answer
NY father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
More TOP STORIES News