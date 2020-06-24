SJ Earthquakes will be 1st MLS team to report to Orlando ESPN complex

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Earthquakes will be the first Major League Soccer team to travel to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.The Earthquakes will leave on Wednesday morning and then be subject to a 24-hour quarantine upon arrival as they wait for test results.The Earthquakes were the last MLS team to report to practice while adhering to Santa Clara County COVID-19 guidelines.Upon returning to their team facilities on June 9, they were subject to temperature checks and limited to individual drills. It was the first time they had practice of any kind since March 12.The MLS is also expected to release their game schedule Wednesday morning.