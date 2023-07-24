A man on an electric scooter was killed when he crashed against a car in San Jose early Monday morning.

Man on electric scooter dies in crash near Hwy 85 in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man on an electric scooter was killed when he crashed against a car in San Jose early Monday morning.

It happened on the Camden Avenue on-ramp to Highway 85.

San Jose police say the man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

Video in the media player is from a previous update

MORE: Witness describes horrific SJ pedestrian crash that killed baby girl, injured woman and child

The impact shattered the windshield and crushed the passenger's side of the hood.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

This is San Jose's 29th traffic-related death this year.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live