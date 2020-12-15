Firefighter injured as crews battle house fire in San Jose, official says

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- One firefighter was injured as San Jose fire crews battle a house fire.

The blaze started just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning on Lick Avenue near Goodyear Street, officials say. The home could be seen with heavy smoke coming out from all sides of the home.

The Red Cross is helping four people and one dog who are displaced. Crews are trying to find two other dogs and a cat.

Residents told firefighters there was an electrical fire where their Christmas tree was.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
