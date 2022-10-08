SJFD investigating after online video shows dancer exiting firetruck at adult entertainment club

The San Jose Fire Department said that it is investigating a "concerning" video that was shared online by a local social media influencer.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A video is making the rounds on social media showing a scantily-clad woman getting out of a San Jose fire truck and walking into a strip club.

City leaders are speaking out as an investigation gets underway. The San Jose Fire Department announced Friday that it is conducting an investigation after a "concerning" video was shared online by a local social media influencer.

The video - shared on Instagram Thursday night - was taken in front of San Jose's Pink Poodle nude adult club.

It shows a firetruck with its lights on parked next to the club. A woman in a bikini can be clearly seen exiting the truck's cab and walking toward the club's entrance.

ABC7 has not gotten permission from the person who shot the video to show it. But city leaders have seen it, and they are not happy with what they saw.

San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr, released a statement saying: "The Department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media an investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also issued a statement: "If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll. We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team. I trust that Chief Robert Sapien, as one of our nation's finest fire chiefs, will respond accordingly."

At the Pink Poodle, no one was talking. No one returned ABC7's calls, and the person working at the establishment did not want to comment on the video.

Vince Grimaldi owns the business next door to the Pink Poodle. He says they've been great neighbors, but he is concerned about the video.

"Somebody is having a really good time on city funds that we pay good tax dollars for. We have crime in the area. I have to spend 20 to 30 minutes at this store closing up to keep people from breaking in and vandalized," he said. "All the problems we have and this is what we're focusing on."

The City of San Jose has a code of ethics policy guide that applies to all city employees.

Whether this is a violation of that policy isn't clear yet. ABC7 asked the San Jose Fire Department what its policy is regarding civilians in a fire engine.

It has not responded to that request, however, in the statement the department did send to ABC7 News, it said: "If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter."

