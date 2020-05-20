VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at abandoned strip mall in San Jose

The fire is along the 1400 block of South Bascom Avenue.
The fire began at 1:15 p.m.
No injuries have been reported as of 1:45 p.m.
Flames and thick, black plumes of smoke can be seen shooting up from the roof of the mall.
Residents are asked to avoid the area between Stokes Avenue and Southwest Expressway.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Crews are working a 2 alarm structure fire on the 1400 block of S Bascom Avenue. Please avoid the area between roughly Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy.— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 20, 2020