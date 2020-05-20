fire

VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at abandoned strip mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire at an abandoned strip mall in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is along the 1400 block of South Bascom Avenue.

The fire began at 1:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as of 1:45 p.m.

Flames and thick, black plumes of smoke can be seen shooting up from the roof of the mall.

Residents are asked to avoid the area between Stokes Avenue and Southwest Expressway.



