San Jose grass fire likely started by metallic balloons hitting transmission lines, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A brush fire that broke out Monday in the area of Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge Avenue in San Jose was 80 percent contained by early afternoon.Both Cal Fire and San Jose fire crews responded to the blaze that quickly spread to about 35 acres, threatening one structure.The fire, dubbed Silicon Fire, was spreading at a "dangerous rate of spread in grass," Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit said in a Twitter post.As of 12:45 p.m., the blaze was 80 percent contained.Erica Ray, spokesperson with the San Jose Fire Department said firefighters will likely contain the fire today.Authorities believe it was likely started by metallic balloons that came in contact with transmission lines.No evacuations or warnings were issued and the structure that was threatened remains intact.