San Jose police seize more than 60 firearms from homicide suspect's home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say they discovered a large cache of firearms at the home of a homicide suspect during a search on Wednesday.On Saturday, officers responded to a reported firearm brandishing incident in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at a victim during a road rage incident, then fled the scene. The suspect was not identified.During the investigation, detectives identified Vu Thai as the person responsible for the incident, obtained an arrest warrant and conducted a search of his home in the 400 block of War Admiral Avenue.During their search, detectives discovered more than 65 firearms -- around 25 of them were illegal assault weapons, at least two were privately made firearms, and two were determined to be stolen.They also also collected multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.Thai was already in custody from a previous arrest as a suspect in a homicide.In addition to the homicide charges, he's also now facing several more illegal firearm charges. He remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.