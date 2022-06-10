guns

San Jose police seize more than 60 firearms from homicide suspect's home

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say they discovered a large cache of firearms at the home of a homicide suspect during a search on Wednesday.

On Saturday, officers responded to a reported firearm brandishing incident in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm in a threatening manner at a victim during a road rage incident, then fled the scene. The suspect was not identified.

RELATED: San Jose passes new ordinance banning ghost guns in city

During the investigation, detectives identified Vu Thai as the person responsible for the incident, obtained an arrest warrant and conducted a search of his home in the 400 block of War Admiral Avenue.

During their search, detectives discovered more than 65 firearms -- around 25 of them were illegal assault weapons, at least two were privately made firearms, and two were determined to be stolen.

They also also collected multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Thai was already in custody from a previous arrest as a suspect in a homicide.

In addition to the homicide charges, he's also now facing several more illegal firearm charges. He remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesearchsjpdillegal firearmhomicide investigationgunsroad rage
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for action on guns
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
Curry's diagnosis for Game 4 of NBA Finals: 'I'm going to play'
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
16-year-old boy shot, killed in broad daylight in Oakland
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 tonight
New details into what went wrong inside luxury SF apartment
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Show More
'Red flag' gun control bill passes House, unlikely in Senate
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
3 additional 'probable' cases of monkeypox identified in SF
More TOP STORIES News