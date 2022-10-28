VIDEO: Grandmother, toddler injured by hit-and-run in San Jose, police searching for driver

San Jose police are searching for the driver of a gray 2012 Mazda 3, who is responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a 3-year-old and his grandma.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are asking for help to track down the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash involving a grandmother and her toddler grandson.

This happened Tuesday at about 5:40 p.m. at Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane.

Toward the upper right of your screen, you can see a pedestrian pushing a stroller with a 3-year-old inside.

A car comes speeding through the intersection, knocks the woman and the child to the ground and just keeps going.

Both victims suffered injuries, but are said to be recovering.

That car is identified as a gray 2012 Mazda 3.

Police are looking for the vehicle and the driver.

They say the car could possibly have damage on the front drivers side from the collision.

