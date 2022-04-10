fire

Crews continue to battle massive 5-alarm fire engulfing San Jose Home Depot

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews continue to battle fire engulfing SJ Home Depot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in San Jose are responding to a fire at a Home Depot in south San Jose Saturday evening.

San Jose police are providing traffic control at the scene in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd.

Several ambulances are dispatched to the area.

During the 8 p.m. press briefing, fire officials said there are no reports of anyone, employees or customer, missing or hurt.



ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey says the thick smoke can be seen from miles away in Santa Clara County. It's even seen from space, NWS Bay Area tweeted.




A pet hospital near the area has been evacuated. Those looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield, according to SJFD.



Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josebuilding firefirehome depot
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Benicia port fire could burn for another 24hrs, firefighters say
Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo
Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County until Sunday evening
Puppies saved from burning home in Central Valley
TOP STORIES
Benicia port fire could burn for another 24hrs, firefighters say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Red Flag Warning in effect for Solano County until Sunday evening
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Ukraine's president calls deadly train station strike 'war crime'
Grass fire contained near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo
A grim reality of SF crime: It's here to stay for 'a decade'
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally shot in Oakland calls for justice
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in head-on collision in San Mateo Co.
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
SJPD looking for red pick-up truck following deadly hit-and-run
Former Apple engineer shares struggles with gender pay gap
More TOP STORIES News