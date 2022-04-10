Crews continue to battle massive 5-alarm fire engulfing San Jose Home Depot

Firefighters are responding to a commercial structure fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd. Currently at 5 alarms. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/jbUGCMZbnR — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

Huge fire at Home Depot in South San Jose. You can see the smoke from miles away. pic.twitter.com/j9Tcg7z6YD — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 10, 2022

😲Structure fire seen from space! GOES West Meso Sector 🛰 picking of a heat signature just south of San Jose #cawx #remotesensing pic.twitter.com/qUTaa4A1up — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

UPDATE: Pet hospital has been evacuated. Those looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield. Updates will continue to be posted as they become available. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in San Jose are responding to a fire at a Home Depot in south San Jose Saturday evening.San Jose police are providing traffic control at the scene in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Rd.Several ambulances are dispatched to the area.During the 8 p.m. press briefing, fire officials said there are no reports of anyone, employees or customer, missing or hurt.ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey says the thick smoke can be seen from miles away in Santa Clara County. It's even seen from space, NWS Bay Area tweeted.A pet hospital near the area has been evacuated. Those looking to reunite with pets should head to Golfland on Winfield, according to SJFD.Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.