Crews continue to put out hot spots at San Jose Home Depot after massive fire destroys building

No injuries reported to fire personnel or citizens at this incident. Fire is under investigation. Fire Investigators from the San Jose Fire Department are on-scene and will continue their investigation throughout the night. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are still working on hot spots at the San Jose Home Depot that burned over the weekend.They are also still looking for a cause -- as some residents who evacuated the area are returning home.Drone View 7 showed how the store is unrecognizable.The fire chased Ryshiem Henderson from his home who got back Monday morning after spending two nights in a hotel."I panicked like anyone. I mean it was right next to my backyard and really looking over my fence. You could really see everything," said Ryshiem Henderson.He stayed until the fire was out- but then was advised by a fire captain to get out of the area for a couple days because of the possible toxins in the air."I would say the fire department saved my home simply because they were spraying water on the roof and fighting the flames," he said.The area around the store On Blossom Hill Road is still blocked off as police and firefighters work to preserve the scene for their investigation.But people could not get to Wagly Veterinary Hospital and Pet Campus.The businesses that were able to open are expecting a quiet day.Max Macias was able to get to his bank this morning in the lot of the Home Depot. He says he can't believe this popular store is now gone."It is too bad. We just left the area six months ago. We lived a few blocks down and that was my go-to store, so it is pretty bad for the community," he said.The fire was first reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday at the store on 920 Blossom Hill Rd between Santa Teresa and Winfield boulevards.No injuries were reported to fire personnel or citizens from the incident, according to San Jose Fire Department.A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the El Lisa Drive area due to drift smoke on Saturday. But as of Sunday at 1p.m., an official says the shelter-in-place advisories have been lifted.They say that the air quality was deemed unhealthy by the hazardous team members, and reevaluated Sunday morning.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.