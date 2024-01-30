CA woman arrested in San Jose home-invasion robbery of elderly couple, police say

One suspect is in custody and police are seeking three others in connection with a home-invasion robbery last fall in East San Jose.

One suspect is in custody and police are seeking three others in connection with a home-invasion robbery last fall in East San Jose.

One suspect is in custody and police are seeking three others in connection with a home-invasion robbery last fall in East San Jose.

One suspect is in custody and police are seeking three others in connection with a home-invasion robbery last fall in East San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- One suspect is in custody and police are seeking three others in connection with a home-invasion robbery last fall in East San Jose.

Selena Milaichce, 35, of Anaheim, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for an unrelated incident on Dec. 29, according to the San Jose Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 women appear to rob San Jose grandparents in broad daylight home invasion

A brazen home invasion at an elderly couple's San Jose home was caught on camera, where three women stole a safe with around $10,000 in it.

Milaichce, who will be extradicted to San Jose, is suspected in the Oct. 27 home invasion in the 1900 block of Story Road.

Police said Milaichce and two other women allegedly entered the victims' home and took cash, IDs and other items. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Detectives with the San Jose police robbery unit have also identified Xicmena Mihalaiche, 34, of Anaheim and Stefan Dila, 37, of North Carolina, as suspects in the home invasion.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for Mihalaiche and Dila.

VIDEO: Oakland's affluent neighborhoods seeing increase in violent home invasion robberies, data shows

The number of violent home invasion robberies in Oakland's affluent neighborhoods continues to rise, according to police and data from ABC7's I-Team.

Police released a photo captured on surveillance video of a fourth suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying her.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspects or any information about the case is urged to contact Detective Marte #4621 of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit via email: 4621@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4166.

Crime tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live