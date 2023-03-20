SJ man arrested for allegedly killing his wife last week, police say as they investigate motive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A San Jose man is in custody for allegedly killing his wife last week in East San Jose, police said Monday.

Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo was arrested following the discovery of his dead wife on March 14 at a home in the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop near East Capitol Expressway.

Police said Mozo-Crisostomo is in custody in the Santa Clara County main jail. Officers are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the slaying, which is the fifth of the year in San Jose.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to please get in touch with Detective Sgt. Martinez No. 3934 or Detective Ancelet No. 4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the P3TIPS mobile app or by calling (408) 947-STOP or at www.svcrimestoppers.org.

People are eligible for a cash reward if the information they submit leads to an arrest.