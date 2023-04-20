San Jose opens 6th quick-build emergency interim housing community since 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose has now opened its sixth emergency interim housing site in the city since 2020. The Guadalupe Community is on city owned property at a former San Jose Police Department overflow parking lot. The units come equipped with heating and cooling, a private bathroom and shower and a bed to sleep in. There are also communal resources like a full kitchen, laundry services, case management and more.

These 96 units represent nearly 10% of Mayor Matt Mahan's 2023 goal of getting 1,000 people into stable, safe spaces and off the streets of San Jose. Half of the homes will be dedicated to residents participating in the San Jose Bridge Program, like Juan Bonales. The program offers employment through the city and creates life-saving second chances.

"As a homeless person, I know what it's like to be on the streets and not have a roof over my head or not having a place to shower and get some rest," Bonales said. "Having this place is going to give a lot of us an opportunity to get back into society. It's a shattered dream that's coming true, you know? I didn't think I was going to be able to come out of the situation I was in. I can say that I'm a perfect example of someone that didn't have anything to look forward to. Now with this program, it's all changed."

