Politics

San Jose mayor discusses crime, gun violence with Pres. Biden during White House meeting

EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose mayor meets with Pres. Biden on gun violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo met with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Monday to discuss strategies to tackle gun violence and crime in the U.S.

The president hosted mayors and law enforcement leaders from around the U.S. as shootings and crime are on the rise across the nation.

During the meeting, Biden announced a new task force to stop illegal gun trafficking. It will deploy to five U.S. cities, including San Francisco.

"The president is genuinely engaged with local communities, trying to understand what's happening on the ground and looking proactively for partnerships that will enable us all to reduce gun violence in our own communities," Liccardo said.
Pres. Biden's crime prevention strategy also includes directing funding toward mental health and substance abuse services, as well as job training.

This meeting comes in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in May at San Jose's VTA rail yard, where nine people were shot and killed by an employee.

RELATED: SJ unanimously approves new gun control plan in wake of mass VTA yard shooting
Liccardo is expected to discuss the city's mandate that requires San Jose gun owners to have liability insurance and pay a yearly fee.

The liability insurance and annual fee requirement was approved by San Jose's city council on June 29.

City officials say San Jose is the first city in California to approve such laws.

VIDEO: San Jose mass shooting: Victims remembered after attack at VTA light rail yard
EMBED More News Videos

After the mass shooting that took the lives of 9 VTA workers in San Jose, we take a moment to honor them and hear from those who knew them.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the mass shooting at the VTA rail yard in San Jose.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan josewashington dcgun violencesam liccardojoe biden
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News