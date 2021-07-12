San Jose mayor discusses crime, gun violence with Pres. Biden during White House meeting

The president hosted mayors and law enforcement leaders from around the U.S. as shootings and crime are on the rise across the nation.
During the meeting, Biden announced a new task force to stop illegal gun trafficking. It will deploy to five U.S. cities, including San Francisco.
"The president is genuinely engaged with local communities, trying to understand what's happening on the ground and looking proactively for partnerships that will enable us all to reduce gun violence in our own communities," Liccardo said.
Pres. Biden's crime prevention strategy also includes directing funding toward mental health and substance abuse services, as well as job training.
This meeting comes in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in May at San Jose's VTA rail yard, where nine people were shot and killed by an employee.
Liccardo is expected to discuss the city's mandate that requires San Jose gun owners to have liability insurance and pay a yearly fee.
The liability insurance and annual fee requirement was approved by San Jose's city council on June 29.
City officials say San Jose is the first city in California to approve such laws.
