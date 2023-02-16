Mother who allegedly abducted her 2-year-old daughter sought by San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are searching for a parent who they say kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter.

According to officials, Crystal Mendez abducted her toddler, Tayana, on Wednesday from a residence in San Jose. They were last seen at the Oakland BART station

Police say these images show Crystal Mendez and her 2-year-old, Tayana. The woman allegedly abducted her daughter in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Police say Mendez is a heavy drug user and has ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco.

Mendez was wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark colored sneakers. She is 5 feet 1 inches and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a tattoo of "Dante" on her neck.

Tayana was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue colored pants. The stroller is black and teal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police.

